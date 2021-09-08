At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

Return Of Cruise Ships Means Motorists Can’t Park At Taxi Stands Any More: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commander of the Virgin Islands Police Department Traffic Investigation Bureau Lieutenant Lionel Bess — St. Thomas/St. John District — is advising the motoring public that non-taxi parking will be discontinued at designated taxi stands and enforcement restrictions strictly enforced, as cruise ship arrivals have now resumed.

“The Department had recently been lenient with the enforcement of non-taxi parking in designated taxi stands, however, we are now resuming strict enforcement so taxi drivers can drop off and pick up passengers without disrupting traffic flow,” Lieutenant Bess said.

For more information, please contact the VIPD Traffic Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211.

