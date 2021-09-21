St. Croix Medical Examiner Says Prison Inmate Died Of Natural Causes

FREDERISTED — Attorney General Denise George announces the result of the Department of Justice Medical Examiner’s investigation into the cause and manner of death of an inmate who was found unresponsive on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Gove, St. Croix.

The deceased inmate is identified as 55-year-old Bryan Glasgow. Following the autopsy and scientific observation of the remains of his body, DOJ Medical Examiner, Dr. Jaqueline Pender certified the manner of death as natural, and the cause of death as congestive heart failure.

There were no signs of injury or foul play, according to the VIDOJ.

The Office of the Medical Examiner, a division of the V.I. Department of Justice investigates and determines the circumstances, manner, and cause of all violent, sudden, suspicious, unusual, or unlawful deaths occurring in the Virgin Islands as mandated by law.

The law requires the Medical Examiner to fully investigate the essential facts concerning the death including an

autopsy and his or her opinion necessary to establish the cause of death or to determine the means and manner of death.

“On behalf of the Dept. of Justice, we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends

of Mr. Glasgow,” said AG George