WELCOME HOME! Friends, Family Greet VING Captain As He Returns From Service

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Capt. Kai Callwood, HHC 786th, returned home after a year of deployment on September 11, 2021.

Friends, family, loved ones and fellow service members were there to welcome home the returning service member, Capt. Callwood.

“Family and comradery is big on any deployment and I appreciated everyone for being here,” Callwood said.

Callwood deployed back in July 2020, was assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa.

In Africa, Callwood handled contractual and logistical requirements as well as serving as a petroleum and water operations planner and a volunteer mortuary affairs officer.