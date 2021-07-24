At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsMilitary NewsSt. Thomas News

WELCOME HOME! Friends, Family Greet VING Captain As He Returns From Service

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Capt. Kai Callwood, HHC 786th, returned home after a year of deployment on September 11, 2021. 

Friends, family, loved ones and fellow service members were there to welcome home the returning service member, Capt. Callwood.

“Family and comradery is big on any deployment and I appreciated everyone for being here,” Callwood said.

Callwood deployed back in July 2020, was assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa.

In Africa, Callwood handled contractual and logistical requirements as well as serving as a petroleum and water operations planner and a volunteer mortuary affairs officer.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

