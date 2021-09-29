Woman Trying To Get Out Of Wrecked SUV Is Crushed When It Falls On Top Of Her

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — When trying to crawl out of the wreckage of her crossover SUV after a two-car accident this morning, the mini van shifted slightly and fell back on top of the injured driver — killing her, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to an auto collision in Estate Nadir at 9:14 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers learned that a female lost control of her vehicle; and while exiting it, the vehicle flipped and rolled on the female — causing severe injuries,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The woman was identified by next of kin as 78-year-old Eileen R.C. Morris of Estate Nazareth.

Morris succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital, according to Derima.

This incident is under active investigation by the VIPD’s Traffic Investigation Bureau.

