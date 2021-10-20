At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Clifton Hill Man Accused Of Kidnapping Man At Gunpoint Along Highway: VIPD

CHARGED: Talibe Suleiman, 25, of Clifton Hill in St. Croix.

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man is behind bars this morning after police said he kidnapped another man at gunpoint along the Melvin Evans Highway.

Talibe Suleiman, 25, of Clifton Hill, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday and charged with first-degree kidnapping, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Suleiman allegedly forced an adult male against his will at gunpoint from the roadside of the Melvin Evans Highway — vicinity of the old HOVENSA Training School — into his vehicle, then headed west,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The victim was located shortly after the incident at the Lorraine Village Apartments with lacerations to the head, according to Derima. He received treatment at the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center.

Sulieman, located at his residence, was placed under arrest, the VIPD said.

Bail for Sulieman was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, he was placed in the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

St. Croix District Chief of Police Sean Santos, Sr. thanked members of the community who came forward with information to cause the quick apprehension.

“We have the ability to close these cases very quickly when the community assists. Let’s keep up the collaboration, and we can make our islands safer,” Chief Santos said. He encourages the community to contact the VIPD with information on crimes by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

