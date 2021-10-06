DPNR And Friends Of East End Marine Park To Host Astronomy By The Sea Saturday

TEAGUE BAY — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources announces that the Division of Coastal Zone Management in collaboration with Friends of the St. Croix East End Marine Park will host an educational session of Astronomy by the Sea on Saturday, October 9th at Estate Great Pond Park (location of old Camp Arawak) from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Join St. Croix East End Marine Park staff for an evening of stargazing and storytelling under the new moon. Participants will learn about the constellations and how to identify various stars and planets. Captivating folklore will be told by flutist Kemit Sweeney. Be sure to bring a blanket or chair, a flashlight and a light, long sleeve shirt. Masks are required.

This is a free educational event, suitable for all ages and experience levels. Due to COVID-19 social distancing practices and RSVP is required. Interested parties can RSVP by contacting Kelcie Troutman at (340) 718-3367 or emailing Kelcie.Troutman@dpnr.vi.gov

Sign up on your own by searching “Astronomy by the Sea” on Eventbrite (eventbrite.com).