Driver Who Hit Sidewalk And Was Ejected From Vehicle Dies In Calquohoun: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — A 31-year-old St. Croix man died just before midnight Friday in a car crash near mid-island.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a one-car accident on Midland Road – Estate Calquohoun at 11:58 p.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers found a badly damaged vehicle and an unresponsive male just off the road,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed; losing control hitting the sidewalk, causing the vehicle to overturn.”

The driver was not wearing his seat belt, and was ejected from the vehicle, according to Derima.

The motorist — identified as next of kin as Andre P. Auguste of Upper Love — expired on the scene, police said.

While investigating the scene, officers discovered a handgun a few feet from Auguste’s body and confirmed it was an unlicensed firearm, according to the VIPD.

The VIPD’s Traffic Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the auto accident.

