Driver Who Hit Sidewalk And Was Ejected From Vehicle Dies In Calquohoun: VIPD
FREDERIKSTED — A 31-year-old St. Croix man died just before midnight Friday in a car crash near mid-island.
The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a one-car accident on Midland Road – Estate Calquohoun at 11:58 p.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.
“Officers found a badly damaged vehicle and an unresponsive male just off the road,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed; losing control hitting the sidewalk, causing the vehicle to overturn.”
The driver was not wearing his seat belt, and was ejected from the vehicle, according to Derima.
The motorist — identified as next of kin as Andre P. Auguste of Upper Love — expired on the scene, police said.
While investigating the scene, officers discovered a handgun a few feet from Auguste’s body and confirmed it was an unlicensed firearm, according to the VIPD.
The VIPD’s Traffic Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the auto accident.
No Comment