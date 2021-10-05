Police Need Your Help To Find Buckwheat Samuel, Wanted In Burglary On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help tonight to find a St. Thomas man wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred last month.

Allen “Buckwheat” Samuel, 47, is wanted for a burglary that occurred on September 19 on Store Tvaer Gade, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police described Samuel as a Black male who stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Samuel is known to frequent the Altona, Simmonds Alley and Contant areas of St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

If you see Allen “Buckwheat” Samuel, or if you know his whereabouts, please call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5576, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.