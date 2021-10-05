At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Need Your Help To Find Buckwheat Samuel, Wanted In Burglary On St. Thomas

WANTED FOR BURGLARY: Allen "Buckwheat" Samuel, 47, of St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help tonight to find a St. Thomas man wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred last month.

Allen “Buckwheat” Samuel, 47, is wanted for a burglary that occurred on September 19 on Store Tvaer Gade, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police described Samuel as a Black male who stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Samuel is known to frequent the Altona, Simmonds Alley and Contant areas of St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

If you see Allen “Buckwheat” Samuel, or if you know his whereabouts, please call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5576, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

