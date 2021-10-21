At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Need Your Help To Find Carl Gumbs Wanted For Rape On St. Thomas: VIPD

WANTED: Carl Gumbs on St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a St. Thomas man wanted on rape charges.

Carl Gumbs, 30, is wanted by the Virgin Islands Police Department for first-degree rape.

The VIPD described Gumbs as a Black male who stands 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

If you have seen Carl Gumbs, or if you know his whereabouts, please contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5530, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

