Ruptured Water Main Leaves Subbase, Downtown Area Without Potable Water

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A ruptured water main on Monday night disrupted potable water service throughout the Subbase area potentially extending to downtown St. Thomas.

The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority announced the disruption on Monday evening just after 6 p.m.

WAPA Water Operations crews depressurized the water system to minimize water loss.

“Customers throughout Subbase, Harwood Highway and downtown Charlotte Amalie are either experiencing reduced water pressure or a complete loss of potable water service,” WAPA said on Facebook. “Repairs are underway and service should be restored by 1 a.m. Tuesday (today).”