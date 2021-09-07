At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

Ruptured Water Main Leaves Subbase, Downtown Area Without Potable Water

·
0 1 16 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A ruptured water main on Monday night disrupted potable water service throughout the Subbase area potentially extending to downtown St. Thomas.

The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority announced the disruption on Monday evening just after 6 p.m.

WAPA Water Operations crews depressurized the water system to minimize water loss.

“Customers throughout Subbase, Harwood Highway and downtown Charlotte Amalie are either experiencing reduced water pressure or a complete loss of potable water service,” WAPA said on Facebook. “Repairs are underway and service should be restored by 1 a.m. Tuesday (today).”

Tags:
Previous post

U.S. Parades, Protests Mark Columbus Day, Now Also Indigenous Peoples' Day

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsConsumer NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsConsumer NewsNational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsV.I. Legislature

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *