St. Croix Man Arrested After Gun Linked To Shooting Death of 9-Year-Old Boy: VIPD

CHARGED: Jahmeel R. Williams, 39, of Barren Spot in St. Croix.

KINGSHILL — A gun registered to a St. Croix man has been linked to the shooting death of a nine-year-old boy nearly two years ago, authorities said.

Jahmeel R. Williams, 39, of Barren Spot, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to safely store firearm and child abuse, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Detectives — investigating the shooting death of 9-year-old Christino J. Gonzalez on November 11, 2019, in Croixvillie Apartments — determined that the firearm used was licensed to Williams, who failed to properly secure the firearm,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Williams, whose bail was set at $75,000, appeared before a Superior Court Magistrate and released to a third-party custodian, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

