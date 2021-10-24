At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

St. Croix Man Arrested For Rape Near Baseball Field In Sion Farm: VIPD

SUNNY IISLE — A St. Croix man was arrested for a weekend rape that took place near a baseball field 10 days ago, authorities said.

Roldeson Lazard, 21, of Sion Farm, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Monday and charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping-false imprisonment, unlawful sexual contact, simple assault and battery, and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The charges against Lazard stem from a date rape that occurred on October 16, at the Rudy Krigger Ballpark in Sion Farm,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Lazard was set at $250,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

