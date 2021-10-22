St. Croix Man Gunned Down At Queen Bee Grocery In Williams Delight: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — On October 23, the 911 Emergency Call Center received calls at 7:45 p.m., of shots fired on Queen Mary Highway – Williams Delight; and at 8:06 p.m. of a male gunshot victim transported via private vehicle to the Juan Francisco Luis Hospital & Medical Center.

The gunshot victim, identified as 37-year-old Kareem Smith of Salt River, succumbed to his injury.

“Officers learned that a robbery occurred outside the Queen Bee Grocery — Williams Delight where two male victims reported two suspects drove up in a black sedan while pointing a rifle at them,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima The suspects took money from the victims — one left the area in a victim’s vehicle while the other got into a struggle with the victims for the weapon as a shot was discharged. The suspect left the area in the black sedan.”

Detectives are investigating both cases to determine if they are related. Anyone with information on either case can call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersusvi.org

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.