St. Thomas Man Injured In The Foot After Drive-by Shooting In Savan: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man said he was injured after a drive-by shooting in Savan on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to the Schneider Regional Medical Center in reference to a 28-year-old male gunshot victim at 2:07 p.m. Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim reported being in Savan when he was approached by what appeared to be two men driving a gray vehicle, according to the VIPD.

“The suspects fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him in his foot, then left the area heading west on Kronprindsens Gade,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim stated he had no knowledge of who shot him or why he may have been targeted.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.