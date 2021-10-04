At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas Man Who Takes Bat And Knife To Victim Near Cruise Ship Dock Arrested

CHARGED: Shakim Gumbs, 39, of Bovoni Housing in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who allegedly hit a person with a bat and threatened them with a knife near the cruise ship dock was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

Shakim Gumbs, 39, of Bovoni Housing, was arrested at 7:49 a.m. on September 28 and charged with third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Gumbs allegedly assaulted the victim with a bat at a bus stop in Long Bay and was later found in possession of the bat and knife he used to threaten the victim,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Gumbs was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bovoni Man Arrested For Assault Of Relative On Sunday Morning: VIPD
