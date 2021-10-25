At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHumanitarian NewsSt. Croix News

VIDOJ Employees Donate $350 To Ribbons For A Cure Cancer Non-Profit Organization

·
KINGSHILL — Virgin Islands Department of Justice employees delivered a check for $350 to Ribbons For A Cure on St. Croix. The cancer financial assistance program aims to provide cancer outreach and support in the community through education and awareness initiatives.

“2020 and 2021 has been challenging years for everyone on so many levels, both personal and business,” Attorney General Denise George said. “Thanks to the outstanding team of dedicated employees of the DOJ on St. Croix, they were eager to support the cause with a collection from the staff. They were extremely honored to present this check for $350 to the Ribbons for a cure program. The team proudly wore t-shirts with the words brightly printed ‘ROAR for a CURE!”

Ribbons for a cure, established in April 2017 as a non-profit organization in the U.S. Virgin Islands aims to fully educate the U.S. Virgin Islands population on the signs, symptoms, and risk factors of all types of cancers so that early detection can help save lives.

The Financial Assistance Program is available to cancer patients and survivors who have resided in the U.S. Virgin Islands permanently for the past five years.

Assistance is awarded to cancer patients based on the availability of funds, which can be used to cover payments for cancer-related prescription medication and diagnostic testing or CT scans.

For more information, log on to www.ribbonsforacure.net

