Charles Turnbull Library Closed Today Due To A/C Problem: DPNR
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources said that the Charles W. Turnbull Regional Library on St. Thomas will be closed today. The A/C Unit at the Library is currently being worked on and contractors anticipate work should be completed by later today.
Commissioner Oriol said he “apologizes to the community for the inconvenience and will provide the public with an update as it becomes available.”
