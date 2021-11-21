At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico News

Coast Guard Rescues 10 Haitian Migrants From Boat Off Mona and Monito Islands

·
0 1 1 0

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard cutters and helicopters crews continued to search for possible migrants in the water Friday, following the rescue of 10 Haitian migrants Wednesday from a disabled vessel near Mona and Monito Islands, Puerto Rico.

At this time, search efforts have revealed no signs of people in the water.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a VHF marine radio communication on Channel-16 at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday from the fishing vessel Jerimar, reporting the sighting of a possible migrant vessel two nautical miles north of Mona Island, Puerto Rico.  Watchstanders at Sector San Juan directed the launch of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless to search.

Shortly thereafter, the Coast Guard aircrew located the migrant vessel disabled and adrift, and vectored-in the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless to its position.  The crew of the Dauntless safely embarked 10 migrants from the disabled vessel, one man and nine women.  The migrants, who were tired, fatigued and cold, from voyage, reported their vessel became disabled after striking the rocks in the area near Mona Island.  Following the allision with the rocks, eight of the migrants and the smuggler reportedly jumped from the vessel and tried to swim to shore.   The survivors also reported that two other migrants, wearing heavy clothes, fell from the vessel and could not swim.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Coast Guard crews are working with local authorities and the U.S. Border Patrol to investigate if any of the migrants from this case safely reached shore on Mona or Monito Islands.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless
  • Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle
  • MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters from Air Station Borinquen

The Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola, Fla., while the cutter Joseph Doyle is a fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Tags:
Previous post

Coast Guard Rescues 12 Venezuelan Migrants 20 Miles Off Of St. Thomas

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsHumanitarian NewsInternational NewsPolice News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsInternational NewsPolice News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsInternational NewsPolice News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsInternational NewsPolice News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *