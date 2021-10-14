At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsGovernment House NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Combative WAPA Spokesman Jean Greaux Found Shot To Death In His Car

·
0 1 2 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police confirmed that a former St. Thomas radio newscaster and prominent self-styled public relations person was found shot dead late this afternoon in a car near his home.

Jean P. Greaux Jr., the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority communications director and a former Government House spokesman, was found dead this evening of a possible gunshot wound, St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas, Sr. said.

The VIPD is awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death. Thomas could not confirm if the fatal wound was self-inflicted.

Greaux’s body was found at 5:20 p.m. today in a vehicle which parked in the yard outside his house in Frenchtown, St. Thomas.

Greaux was the head of corporate communications for WAPA for the last eight years. Prior to that, he was Governor John P. de Jongh, Jr.’s communications director for eight years.

The St. Thomas native was a radio news broadcaster for decades prior to becoming the spokesman for de Jongh and WAPA.

In 2012, Greaux referred to The Daily Caller’s publication of false claims that de Jongh had been arrested in Washington, D.C. as libelous and asked for a retraction.

Tags:
Previous post

UVI Mourns the Loss of Playwright and Professor, David Edgecombe

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEnvironmental NewsGovernment House NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *