Combative WAPA Spokesman Jean Greaux Found Shot To Death In His Car

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police confirmed that a former St. Thomas radio newscaster and prominent self-styled public relations person was found shot dead late this afternoon in a car near his home.

Jean P. Greaux Jr., the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority communications director and a former Government House spokesman, was found dead this evening of a possible gunshot wound, St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas, Sr. said.

The VIPD is awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death. Thomas could not confirm if the fatal wound was self-inflicted.

Greaux’s body was found at 5:20 p.m. today in a vehicle which parked in the yard outside his house in Frenchtown, St. Thomas.

Greaux was the head of corporate communications for WAPA for the last eight years. Prior to that, he was Governor John P. de Jongh, Jr.’s communications director for eight years.

The St. Thomas native was a radio news broadcaster for decades prior to becoming the spokesman for de Jongh and WAPA.

In 2012, Greaux referred to The Daily Caller’s publication of false claims that de Jongh had been arrested in Washington, D.C. as libelous and asked for a retraction.