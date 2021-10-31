FBI Releases Video Of 5 Kidnappers Who Killed Teenage Restaurant Worker

SAN JUAN — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a video last night in which the five men charged with the murder of a 17-year-old teenager appear.

Three males were kidnapped Saturday at the El Hipopótamo restaurant in Río Piedras — one of them, a teenage restaurant worker — was executed by the gangsters.

The FBI requested the help of local citizens to identify the individuals who appear in the video, as well as a vehicle used in the kidnapping.

******** EL FBI BUSCA INFORMACION – VIDEO ********

¿Los conoce? Si usted o alguien que conoce tiene información sobre los individuos y/o el vehículo que aparece en estas imagenes, por favor, comuníquese al 787-987-6500 o deje una confidencia a través de https://t.co/zld5aY1KlB pic.twitter.com/t5UEEljcnf — FBI San Juan (@FBISanJuan) October 31, 2021

“Do you know these men? If you or someone you know has information about the individuals and/or the vehicle that appears in this video, please call 787-987-6500 or leave a message in confidence at http://tips.FBI.gov ,” the federal agency said on Twitter.