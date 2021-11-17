Police Investigating After Teen Found Unconscious At Margaritaville Pool: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a female minor was found unconscious near a popular St. Thomas Wyndham resort pool hours after her family members reported her missing Tuesday night, authorities said.

On November 16, at 9:24 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to the Margaritaville Vacation Club in Smith Bay regarding a missing female minor last seen by relatives near the pool at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“At 11:08 p.m., the minor — located unconscious near Building 9 — was unaware how or when she got there,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The victim was transported to the Schneider Regional Medial Center for examination and treatment, according to Derima.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5610, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.