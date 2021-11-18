Police Need Your Help To Find Johnny ‘Kountry’ Encarnacion On St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help tonight to find a missing man on St. Croix.

Johnny “Kountry” Encarnacion, 49, was reported missing by family members earlier this week.

Encarnacion is an Hispanic male who stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a brown complexion.

Encarnacion has tattoos on his chest, left shoulder, and right shoulder, and scars on his face and nose. He also wears a gold rope chain with a pendant.

Johnny is known to frequent the Alphonso “Piggy” Gerard Complex (Bassin Triangle apartments), the D. Hamilton Jackson Terrace (also known as Red Brick), downtown Christiansted, and Estate Peter’s Rest.

He was last seen on November 15 at the Piggy Gerard Complex.

If you have seen Johnny Encarnacion, or know of his whereabouts, please call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 778-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.