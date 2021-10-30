Police Need Your Help To Find Kenneth Springer Wanted For Check Kiting

FREDERIKSTED — The VIPD is asking for the St. Croix community’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Kenneth L. Springer.

Springer is wanted on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery, fraudulent claims upon the government, and grand larceny, according to the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Springer is a Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. He is either bald or has short black hair.

The suspect is known to frequent downtown Frederiksted, La Grange, and downtown Christiansted, police said.

If you have seen Kenneth Springer, or if you know his whereabouts, please contact police by calling 911, the Economic Crime Unit at (340) 778-2211 extension 6149, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.