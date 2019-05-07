5 Current Inmates At St. Croix Prison Have Tested Positive For COVID-19, BOC Says

FREDERIKSTED — Two additional inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease at the St. Croix prison, bringing the current total to five, authorities said.

Updating efforts to mitigate COVID-19, the Bureau of Corrections medical staff said it retested all inmates/detainees who tested positive for coronavirus on November 17.

Staff members have also been required to show proof of vaccination, and those who are still unvaccinated will be required to show weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test, according to the BOC.

On November 17, 2021, 14 inmates/detainees tested positive. On November 22, 2021, six additional inmates/detainees and one staff member tested positive, bringing the total to 21 inmate/detainee positive cases, including the one staff member.

On Sunday, one additional inmate/detainee tested positive, and another additional inmate/detainee tested positive on Monday. As of today, after retesting the previously reported and recent positive cases, the prison currently has 18 recovered cases that have now tested negative, leaving five positive cases. There are no hospitalizations as of November 30, 2021.

Director Testamark said, “the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak or resurgence at a prison or jail increases whenever there is a wide community spread of COVID-19 coupled with the movement of staff and prisoners in and out of a facility.” The Bureau has taken concrete steps to minimize the COVID-19 risk at its facilities in accordance with CDC guidelines.

John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility is still on modified lockdown, with continuous disinfectant and cleaning. Inmate movement has been restricted within the facility.

All visits by vendors and all inmate transfers have been suspended until further notice. In-person visits, work details, and prisoner furloughs remain suspended, as they have been since the start of the pandemic.

Court hearings held virtually remain unaffected. Attorneys may visit with prisoners via secure video conference by contacting the facility to schedule a video visit.