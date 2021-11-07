St. Thomas Man Convicted Of Marijuana Possession Gets Time Served, But Loses Car

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man convicted of possession of marijuana got off easy — being sentenced to only time served — but the feds also said they’d confiscate his vehicle into the bargain.

Tashawn T.A. Warner, 24, resident of St. Thomas, V.I., was sentenced to time served in prison for possession of marijuana, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said, adding that the Court also “ordered the forfeiture of his vehicle.”

According to court documents, on December 11, 2020, Tashawn T.A. Warner was arrested on St. Thomas pursuant to a federal arrest warrant. Immediately prior to his arrest, Warner was observed loading bags into the trunk of a 2020 Gray Toyota Corolla registered to Warner in Florida with Florida license plates. After Warner closed the trunk and got into the Corolla, a Black Infinity G37x, drove up the hill towards Warner at a high rate of speed and stopped next to Warner’s vehicle.

Warner exited the Corolla, removed the bags from the trunk of the Corolla, and placed something into the trunk of the G37x. Warner then briefly opened and closed one of the passenger side doors of the G37x, which then drove off. As Warner got back into the Corolla, he was arrested. At the time of his arrest Warner had $5,520 in the pocket of his pants.

Later, on December 11, 2020, federal agents obtained federal search warrants for both the Corolla and Infinity G37x. The Corolla contained the backpack that agents had previously seen Warner place into the vehicle, prior to his arrest. hThe backpack contained a glass jar containing two sandwich bags of approximately 90 grams of marijuana. The center console of the Corolla contained approximately $500 cash, a small scale, small baggies, and rolling papers.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan Albino.