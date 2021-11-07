At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

St. Thomas Man Convicted Of Marijuana Possession Gets Time Served, But Loses Car

·
0 1 1 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man convicted of possession of marijuana got off easy — being sentenced to only time served — but the feds also said they’d confiscate his vehicle into the bargain.

Tashawn T.A. Warner, 24, resident of St. Thomas, V.I., was sentenced to time served in prison for possession of marijuana, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said, adding that the Court also “ordered the forfeiture of his vehicle.”

According to court documents, on December 11, 2020, Tashawn T.A. Warner was arrested on St. Thomas pursuant to a federal arrest warrant. Immediately prior to his arrest, Warner was observed loading bags into the trunk of a 2020 Gray Toyota Corolla registered to Warner in Florida with Florida license plates. After Warner closed the trunk and got into the Corolla, a Black Infinity G37x, drove up the hill towards Warner at a high rate of speed and stopped next to Warner’s vehicle.

Warner exited the Corolla, removed the bags from the trunk of the Corolla, and placed something into the trunk of the G37x. Warner then briefly opened and closed one of the passenger side doors of the G37x, which then drove off. As Warner got back into the Corolla, he was arrested. At the time of his arrest Warner had $5,520 in the pocket of his pants.

Later, on December 11, 2020, federal agents obtained federal search warrants for both the Corolla and Infinity G37x. The Corolla contained the backpack that agents had previously seen Warner place into the vehicle, prior to his arrest. hThe backpack contained a glass jar containing two sandwich bags of approximately 90 grams of marijuana. The center console of the Corolla contained approximately $500 cash, a small scale, small baggies, and rolling papers.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan Albino.

Accused Armed Robber Cops Guilty Plea To Possession of Marijuana
Tags:
Previous post

Orlando Man Gets 3 Years In Prison For Smuggling 30 Pounds Of Ganja Into STT

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *