UVI Association of Black Journalists Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary @ Journalism Summit

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — In celebration of the University of the Virgin Islands Association of Black Journalists (UVIABJ first anniversary, the communication unit at (UVI) will host their inaugural virtual student-led journalism summit on Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13 via Zoom.

A multitude of guests have been invited to celebrate in grand style, this historic occasion. The two-day event will feature professional and student journalists from Trinidad, Virginia, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, California, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The overarching theme of this year’s summit is titled “Tumultuous Times in a Shifting Social Climate: The Impact on Journalists of Color in 2021.”

National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) student chapter members and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) journalists will join UVI communication students in breakout sessions. “We are so excited to reach this one-year milestone and want to share our accomplishments during our first year with others,” said UVIABJ President Nadege Barber.

“UVIABJ is in a position to impact the world and support other students who aim to pursue careers in a communications-related field,” Barber stated. Her sentiments were echoed by Michael Bell, vice president of UVIABJ who said, “The Summit marks a historic event in our club’s history. UVIABJ is excited to turn one-year-old and expect a multitude of dynamic and distinguished guest panelists who will join attend the summit and help us celebrate.”

The Summit will kick off Friday evening, November 12, at 5:30 p.m. and will feature one of several raffles where attendees can win cash/gift-cards.

Mya White of Savannah State University, and Innocent O’Connell are two young, emerging journalists that will share their platforms during the Summit. Local supporters of UVIABJ include physician/author, Dr. Dante Galiber; research librarian, Lindsay Negrello; UVI Sports Information Director, Ja’Shawn Steward-Johnson; and USVI Tourism special assistant, Roseanne Farrington will engage in lively discussions about the impact of the pandemic and vaccine hesitancy in the first two sessions.

On day two of the summit, acclaimed veteran journalist, former NABJ president, and Loyola University, New Orleans, employee Will Sutton, will share his experience and insights. Saturday afternoon breakout sessions will feature marketing experts Curlis Philip, https://www.unstoppableyesyou.com/, of Virginia Beach, Lawrence Labee of Dallas, and visual artist/writer, Bryant Albert of Los Angeles. Emerging social influencer, “Pretty,” of the online publication, Distractify https://www.distractify.com/a/taylor-honore and Erica P. Loewe, director of African- American Media at the White House Initiative, will join USVI Gov. Albert Bryan in breakout Session #5 to lead the interactive discussion, “Is There a Place for me after Graduation? Comm employment options.”

The general public and internet community is invited to log-in and join this two-day event. Interested persons can register via this link UVIABJ Journalism Summit. UVIABJ 2021 Journalism Summit is a precursor to the Caribbean Film & Artistic Cinematic Festival (CFACF) and is sponsored in part by the UVI Department of Communication & Fine Arts, the Office of Institutional Advancement, UVI Libraries, the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and the Office of Student Access and Enrollment Services.

UVIABJ, the youngest student chapter affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists, reaches a one-year-old milestone in December.