VING Water Specialist On St. Thomas Charged In Brutal Beating Of Girlfriend

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Virgin Islands National Guard water purification specialist has been charged with beating his girlfriend after a dispute, authorities said

Kimanie B. King, Sr., 25, of Estate Lerkenlund, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday and charged with simple assault and battery-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“King — accused of assaulting his girlfriend causing several contusions about her body — was released after paying bail set at $500 by Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, pending his advice of rights hearing,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Command Sgt. Pete Stapleton (left) the commandant for the 210th Regiment Regional Training Institute on St. Croix, presents a completion certificate to Spc. Kimani King (right) of the 610 Quartermaster Water Support Company. (Photo: FACEBOOK)

King was arrested by detectives working with the VIPD Domestic Violence Unit, according to Derima.

Capt. Marcia Bruno, the VING spokeswoman, did not immediately return a request for comment from the Virgin Islands Free Press.

Quartermaster officers in the U.S. Army National Guard are responsible for making sure equipment, materials and systems are available and functioning for missions. More specifically, the quartermaster officer provides supply support for Soldiers and units in field services, aerial delivery, and material and distribution management.

If anyone has any information or knowledge about this incident, contact police by calling 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at (340) 774-2211 extension 5536, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.