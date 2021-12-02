2 Men Caught On Surveillance Video Burglarizing Cotton Valley Home: VIPD

EAST END — Two St. Croix men were identified by the homeowner and video surveillance as the persons who burglarized his Cotton Valley home, authorities said.

Jhostin Ramos, 27, of Campo Rico and Jayvon Frederick, 27, of Castle Burke were arrested at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with third-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. Frederick was also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, according to the VIPD.

CHARGED: Jhostin Ramos, 27, of Campo Rico in St. Croix.

The owner of a residence in Cotton Valley contacted the 911 Emergency Call Center to report a burglary after observing two males on video surveillance removing items from his home, police said.

“Officers dispatched to the residence traffic stopped a van with two male occupants and concluded they were in fact the burglary suspects,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Upon searching the van, officers recovered stolen items removed from the home, and a backpack containing a firearm.”

Bail for Ramos and Frederick was set at $25,000 each. Unable to post bail, both men were remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending their Advice of Rights hearings.

CHARGED: Jayvon Frederick, 27, of Castle Burke in St. Croix.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.