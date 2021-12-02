At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

2 Men Caught On Surveillance Video Burglarizing Cotton Valley Home: VIPD

EAST END — Two St. Croix men were identified by the homeowner and video surveillance as the persons who burglarized his Cotton Valley home, authorities said.

Jhostin Ramos, 27, of Campo Rico and Jayvon Frederick, 27, of Castle Burke were arrested at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with third-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. Frederick was also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, according to the VIPD.

CHARGED: Jhostin Ramos, 27, of Campo Rico in St. Croix.

The owner of a residence in Cotton Valley contacted the 911 Emergency Call Center to report a burglary after observing two males on video surveillance removing items from his home, police said.

“Officers dispatched to the residence traffic stopped a van with two male occupants and concluded they were in fact the burglary suspects,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Upon searching the van, officers recovered stolen items removed from the home, and a backpack containing a firearm.”

Bail for Ramos and Frederick was set at $25,000 each. Unable to post bail, both men were remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending their Advice of Rights hearings.

CHARGED: Jayvon Frederick, 27, of Castle Burke in St. Croix.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

