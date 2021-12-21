AMBER ALERT! Police Need Your Help To Find Cataleya Lehlani Deberry On St. Croix

KINGSHILL — The Virgin Islands Police Department issued an amber alert over a missing toddler on St. Croix early this morning.

Cataleya Lehlani Deberry, 2, was reported missing by family members this week, according to the VIPD.

Deberry is a Hispanic/Black female, 33.5 inches in height, and weighs 23 pounds. She was last seen December 19, wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, long pajama pants with Disney characters, and multicolored Crocs.

If you have seen Cataleya Lehlani Deberry or know her whereabouts, please contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.