Hermon Hill Man Jailed After Girlfriend Tells Police He Assaulted Her: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix resident is in official custody after his former girlfriend told police he assaulted her.

Paul Stewart, 25, of Questa Verde Condominiums, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Monday and charged with second-degree burglary-domestic violence, destruction of property,simple assault & battery, disturbance of the peace, and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Stewart broke into an apartment and assaulted his former intimate partner, causing visible injuries, earlier that day,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Stewart was jailed without bail as per the territory’s domestic violence laws pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.