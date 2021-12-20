At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Paradise Man Who Gun-Butted Girlfriend, Threw Her Into Wall Arrested In Bar: VIPD

CHARGED: Jamie Flemming, 29, of Estate Paradise in St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED — The VIPD’s Special Operations Bureau found a man in a Grove Place bar who was accused of gun-butting his girlfriend and then throwing her into a wall at a housing project, authorities said.

Jamie Flemming, 29, of Louis E. Brown Villas, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Saturday and charged with possession of a controlled substance with Intent to distribute, possession of unauthorized firearm and possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Fleming was also charged with 3rd Degree Assault, Domestic Violence in an unrelated matter; accused of assaulting his child’s mother during a dispute at her residence earlier that day, where she was pushed into a wall and struck with a firearm,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Officers located Flemming about six hours after the assault at an establishment in Grove Place he is known to frequent, Derima told the Virgin Islands Free Press today.

There police found marijuana packaged for distribution on his person; and the handgun allegedly used in the domestic violence case following a subsequent search of his vehicle, the VIPD said.

Bail for Flemming was set at $7,500. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing.

