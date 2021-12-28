Police Investigating After 2 Gunned Down At Red Brick, 1 Man Dies: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — Two men were shot — one fatally — near a St. Croix housing project this afternoon, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of a shooting near the D. Hamilton Jackson Terrace housing community at 2:30 p.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. Officers travelled to the area and found two male gunshot victims..

“One victim — identified as 21-year-old Jose Manuel Rivera — succumbed to his injuries on the scene; and the other was transported via ambulance to the Juan Francisco Luis Hospital and Medical Center for treatment,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Crime scene at between WAPA and Red Brick near the seaplane landing area of Christiansted harbor this afternoon. (Photo by VIPD)

Police Commissioner Nominee Ray Martinez condemned this latest homicide, and appealed to the community to provide information that will lead to the apprehension of who is responsible.”

“We are reaching out to the public again,” Commissioner Martinez said. “We appreciate the assistance they have provided in the past and we are looking forward to them coming forward to provide us with information regarding Tuesday’s incident in Red Brick. During the holiday season, where we should be celebrating, we are faced with another unfortunate violent crime incident that shows that there are individuals in our community who prefer to settle differences through violence. This is not going to be tolerated, and we’re going to continue to investigate this incident as well as all of the violent crime matters with utmost diligence and fervor.”

Even though this case is still being actively investigated, a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody today, according to Derima.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to call 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com