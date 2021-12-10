At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Investigating After Woman Raped In Frenchtown Early Sunday Morning: VIPD

·
0 1 42 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a woman reported that she was raped near a restaurant in Frenchtown early Sunday morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of a female rape victim at 1:00 a.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a Caucasian male with a ponytail near a restaurant in Frenchtown,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim managed to walk to her residence following the assault, where she notified her significant other, who called 911.”

The victim was later transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation, according to the VIPD.

If you have information about this incident, please contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or p3tips.com

Tags:
Previous post

Port Authority Gives Existing Businesses The Boot To Usher In Crown Bay Project

Next post

Branson Takes More Money From Delta Air Lines To Keep His Floundering Airline Aloft

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsGovernment House NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *