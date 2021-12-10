Police Investigating After Woman Raped In Frenchtown Early Sunday Morning: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a woman reported that she was raped near a restaurant in Frenchtown early Sunday morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of a female rape victim at 1:00 a.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a Caucasian male with a ponytail near a restaurant in Frenchtown,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim managed to walk to her residence following the assault, where she notified her significant other, who called 911.”

The victim was later transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation, according to the VIPD.

If you have information about this incident, please contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or p3tips.com