Schneider Hospital Has Changed Its Visitation Rules As COVID-19 Spreads

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Schneider Hospital has changed its visitation guidelines due to a “rapid increase” in COVID-19 cases, the St. Thomas-based hospital said this afternoon.

“Based on the rapid increase in COVID 19 cases on St. Thomas, Schneider Regional Medical Center will immediately restrict visitation to virtual visits only to protect its vulnerable patients and its staff, who are working tirelessly to provide care,” SRMC said in a prepared statement.

“The public is hereby advised that the previous visitation restrictions have been reinstated, and some previously approved in-person visitations are now suspended based on the current environment. There will be limited exceptions to these restrictions,” the hospital said.

Virgin Islands Department of Health (VIDOH) graphic

SRMC said it “has enhanced its virtual visits program and will make every effort to connect our patients to their loved ones upon request.”

“The leadership team of SRMC would like to assure the public that we are taking all preventative measures to ensure the safety and welfare of our patients and staff,” the hospital said. “We thank our hardworking staff for their continued commitment to providing safe, quality patient care.”

SRMC said “the public will be notified when regular visitation resumes.”