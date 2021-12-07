At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

Tourism Commissioner’s Calm Kept Cruise Ship In Port After Havensight Shooting

·
0 1 30 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte had to personally intervene to keep a cruise ship berthed at the West Indian Company dock from not leaving early after the Havensight Mall shooting that left two people injured on Saturday. 

Crystal Serenity, carrying 375 guests and over 200 crew members, had just docked early Saturday morning. Passengers were still on board when the ships’ captain heard about the armed robbery of Glitters jewelry store at nearby Havensight.

In response, passengers remained on board Crystal Serenity and the ship made preparations to leave St. Thomas early. But tourism chief Boschulte was able to convince the Crystal Cruises-owned cruise ship to stay in port by explaining that it was an isolated, contained incident.

“The first concern was the livelihood of anybody that was in or around the area of the incident irrespective of whether they were residents or leisure guests,” Boschulte said. “Safety is paramount. Secondly, is allowing for law enforcement to come in and do what they are specialized to do. And clearly thirdly is managing the stakeholder relationships that we have typically from a tourism standpoint. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez had to manage the situation from a law enforcement standpoint. From a tourism standpoint, after concern for life, after understanding that law enforcement has been engaged, is thirdly now to manage the strategic relationship and in this particular case is with the cruise industry.”

Because of Boschulte’s intercession, Crystal Serenity left St. Thomas as scheduled at 6:00 p.m. But before that, once the area was cleared, the guests and crew debarked the ship in Charlotte Amalie and shopping and other activities began.

The reaction to this Virgin Islands Free Press article was sobering and pensive today.

“This type of crime will scare away the tourists faster than COVID and ruin our economy.” Bill Bacon said from St. Thomas.

“First rule of public relations is to get all the damaging information out in one day and let it be,” Percy B. Shelley said.

Woman, Man Shot During Botched Robbery Attempt By 3 Men At Havensight Mall
2 Of 4 Persons Of Interest Arrested For Armed Robbery At Havensight Mall: VIPD
Tags:
Previous post

Law Enforcement Officials Honored In National Virtual Awards Ceremony Today

Next post

CAMEL D'OH! Dozens of Camels Barred From Saudi Beauty Contest Over Botox

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsConsumer NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsGovernment House NewsHealth NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *