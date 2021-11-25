At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Woman, Man Shot During Botched Robbery Attempt By 3 Men At Havensight

·
0 1 2 0
Photo by Emmet Prevost/All Ah We TV

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A security guard and a civilian were shot during a botched robbery attempt by three armed men at the Havensight Mall late this morning, authorities said.

The three black male suspects were armed with handguns and automatic weapons when they entered Glitters jewelry store at 9002 Havensight Mall about 10:40 a.m. today and engaged in a shootout with the security officer that left the male guard shot in the stomach and a female customer shot in the chest, VIPD Commissioner Roy Martinez said.

The two injured, unnamed people were undergoing surgery at the Schneider Regional Medical Center (SRMC) about 1:45 p.m., according to police.

After the shooting, the Havensight Mall was closed and the area around Glitters was cordoned off with yellow barricade tape to prevent pedestrian and motoring traffic in the crime scene area.

At least than a dozen police units arrived on the scene about 10:45 a.m. and were still on scene hours later. As of around 12:00 p.m., several store patrons and staff were being questioned by authorities.

According to the VIPD, the three male suspects arrived in a dark-colored vehicle and then entered Glitters. Police said they have recovered the getaway vehicle that was used in the Havensight area.

Anyone who has any information to help this investigation is asked to call 911.

Tags:
Previous post

Failed Limetree Bay Refinery Bidder Calls Winning Bid 'Disguised Liquidation'

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *