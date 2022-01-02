At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

2 Dead Teenagers Found In Sedan After 4 Shot Near Sunny Isle Shopping Center

·
0 1 4 0

SUNNY ISLE — Four males were shot and two 17-year-old teenagers died after a series of shootings near the Sunny Isle Shopping Center on Monday night.

Virgin Islands police responded to the area near the American Red Cross building in Castle Coakley for a reported shooting shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Two of the four people shot were pronounced dead on arrival. Police detectives were seen canvassing a wide crime scene for shells in the area near the sugar mill in Castle Coakley.

The two surviving victims were taken to the Luis Hospital in a sedan. After a search of the vehicle, police discovered two the two unresponsive 17-year-olds in the sedan.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of heavy gunfire from Sion Farm to Castle Coakley just after 9:00 p.m.

The VIPD’s ShotSpotter system also issued an alert on the shootings. Shortly after the ShotSpotter notice was issued, one victim showed up to the hospital.

Police at the hospital then saw three more gunshot victims, including the two who were already deceased.

The identity of the victims were being withheld by police pending notification of next of kin.

Tags:
Previous post

Students Returning To In-Person Classes Next Week Must Be Tested For COVID-19

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsGovernment House NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSuperior Court News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *