Drive-By Strafing of Conant Bar Leads Off-Duty Cop To Return Fire; 1 Dead, 4 Injured

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Five people were shot — one fatally — after a vehicle drove up to a bar in Contant and opened fire, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of shots fired at Manuel Bar in Contant at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers traveled to the establishment and discovered several persons who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation revealed that a vehicle drove up to the building and someone in the vehicle opened fire into the establishment,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “An off-duty police officer inside the establishment was forced to protect himself and the other patrons by drawing his weapon and engaging the suspects. Four individuals (three males, one female) inside the establishment were injured.”

The victims were transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for medical attention, police said.

“Another gunshot victim was discovered unresponsive in Upper Contant,” Derima said. “Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene concluded that the victim, identified by next of kin as 41-year-old Henry Richards, Jr., had no vital signs.”

Barrington Thomas, Sr., St. Thomas/St. John/Water Island Chief of Police, expressed frustration at those who use violence to resolve disputes.

“We must find better ways to deal with issues, instead of resorting to gun violence,” Chief Thomas said.

It was the second mass shooting event to take place at the Manuel Bar in Contant in the last nine months.

Detectives urge anyone who has information about this shooting to contact police by calling 911, the Major Crime Unit at (340) 714-5554 or (340) 714-5555, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477, where your tip can earn you a reward.

