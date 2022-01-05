Florida Man Arrested After Flying Into St. Thomas Airport With 16 Pounds Of Weed

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Florida man was arrested after attempting to fly into Cyril E. King Airport with 16 pounds of marijuana of marijuana, authorities said.

Cameron J. Rolle of Belle Glade, Florida, was arrested on Thursday, at the St. Thomas airport after 7.33 kilograms of marijuana was discovered in his checked luggage, Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George said.

The arrest is the result of a collaborative effort between the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) Criminal Investigations Bureau, Special Agents from the Virgin Islands Department of Justice (VIDOJ), and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), AG George said.

“DOJ prosecutors will be filing formal charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute at arraignment later this month,” she said.

Rolle was advised of his rights Friday in Virgin Islands Superior Court at which time the Court found probable cause for the arrest. The court set his bail at $7,500 and ordered the surrender of his driver’s license. The court denied a motion for Rolle to leave the jurisdiction to return to his home in Florida based on the strength of the People’s case and the risk of flight he presents. However, the court indicated that he could file a formal motion to leave the jurisdiction for the Court’s consideration.

On January 6, Rolle was detained by U.S. Customs officials after it was discovered that he had traveled on a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida to St. Thomas through the Cyril E. King Airport after sixteen pounds of marijuana was contained in his checked luggage. U.S. Customs Officials alerted the VIPD, which arrested Rolle and brought him into custody.