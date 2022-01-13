Invasive Species Lionfish Continues To Terrorize Venezuela

CARACAS — The dazzling, colorful lionfish is a must for any exotic aquarium, but it has also become a major threat to the western Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean.

“It’s beautiful, but you have to kill it,” said Mavi Escalona, a Venezuelan nurse and amateur spearfisher.

“It causes a lot of damage and it’s delicious!”

The spectacular, striped lionfish with its venomous spines is a carnivore originally from the Indian and Pacific oceans that has now become an invasive species in the Atlantic and Caribbean, posing a threat to their ecosystems.

Known by many other names such as zebrafish, tastyfish and butterfly-cod, the lionfish can now be found from Florida to northern Brazil.

And it has a voracious appetite: eggs, small fish, crustaceans, mollusks.

It is at least partly responsible — alongside overfishing, pollution and climate change — for a drop in the numbers of other fish in the area.

“It’s an invasive fish. It doesn’t have competitors or predators,” said Laura Gutierrez, a Venezuelan biologist now based in the Canary Islands of Spain but who studied lionfish for many years in her homeland.

The lionfish was first spotted in Florida in 1985.