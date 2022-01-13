At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsInternational News

Invasive Species Lionfish Continues To Terrorize Venezuela

·
0 1 3 0
Fisherman William Alvarez cuts off the poisonous spines from a lionfish (Pterois) while cleaning it to prepare ceviche that he sells to tourists on the beach of Chichiviriche de la Costa, Vargas state, Venezuela,. Venezuelan authorities have organized sport fishing competitions to fight the dangerous proliferation of the lionfish, which experts assure threatens the existence of other species due to its high level of predation. AFP PHOTO

CARACAS — The dazzling, colorful lionfish is a must for any exotic aquarium, but it has also become a major threat to the western Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean.

“It’s beautiful, but you have to kill it,” said Mavi Escalona, a Venezuelan nurse and amateur spearfisher.

“It causes a lot of damage and it’s delicious!”

The spectacular, striped lionfish with its venomous spines is a carnivore originally from the Indian and Pacific oceans that has now become an invasive species in the Atlantic and Caribbean, posing a threat to their ecosystems.

Known by many other names such as zebrafish, tastyfish and butterfly-cod, the lionfish can now be found from Florida to northern Brazil.

And it has a voracious appetite: eggs, small fish, crustaceans, mollusks.

It is at least partly responsible — alongside overfishing, pollution and climate change — for a drop in the numbers of other fish in the area.

“It’s an invasive fish. It doesn’t have competitors or predators,” said Laura Gutierrez, a Venezuelan biologist now based in the Canary Islands of Spain but who studied lionfish for many years in her homeland.

The lionfish was first spotted in Florida in 1985.

Invasive Lionfish Is Ridding The Caribbean Of One Of Its Newest Species Of Fish Just Discovered … The Ember Goby
Tags:
Previous post

Jamaica Detains Ex-Senator, Key Suspect in Killing of Haitian President

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

Bro Bot

Bro Bot

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsInternational NewsMilitary News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsHumanitarian NewsInternational News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsInternational NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsInternational News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *