Police Investigating After Shooting In Contant Wednesday Evening: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man said he was shot by an unknown assailant in St. Thomas on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of a male gunshot victim receiving treatment at the Schneider Regional Medical Center (SRMC) at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim told police that he was at an establishment in Contant when he heard gunshots and realized that he had been shot,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The victim said that he did not know who shot him, according to Derima.

Contant is located between downtown Charlotte Amalie and the Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas.

If you have information about this incident, you are urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5610, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477 or online at p3tips.com. You information can earn you a reward.

