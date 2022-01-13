At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Man Kadeem Barnes On St. Thomas: VIPD

MISSING MAN: Kadeem Barnes, 32, on St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department needs your help to find a missing man on St. Thomas.

Kadeem Barnes, 32, of New York, was last seen on November 25, 2021, in Altona & Welgunst, in the area of the former Silver Dollar, according to the VIPD. He was wearing grey short pants with a white vest, and dark dress shoes.

Barnes is a Black male, aboutwho stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a brown complexion. He wears a beard.

The missing New York native was arrested on grand larceny charges in St. Thomas in September 2011, according to police records.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kadeem Barnes is urged to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5554.

