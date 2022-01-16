RCG’s Explorer Of The Seas Cancels Cruise Visits To St. Thomas and St. Croix

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Royal Caribbean Group has canceled planned visits to St. Thomas and St. Croix, authorities said.

The Explorer of the Seas will not call on Crown Bay Marina in St. Thomas today or the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility on St. Croix tomorrow, the Virgin Islands Port Authority said.

The Explorer of the Seas is a Voyager-class cruise ship owned and operated by Royal Caribbean International, completed in 2000. The ship can accommodate at least 3,000 guests.

NOTICES OF ALL CANCELATIONS TO VIPA’S CRUISE PORTS ARE POSTED TO THE WEBSITE: https://www.viport.com/schedules-seaports