St. Croix Welcomes First Baby Born Into The New Year

DIAMOND RUBY — St. Croix and the U.S. Virgin Islands welcomed the first baby of the year at exactly 55 minutes after midnight.

Baby Boy Immanuel Acosta, born on January 1, 2022 at 12:55 a.m., the Juan F. Luis Hospital said.

Acosta was born 6 pounds, 11 ounces and is “thriving, active and observant,” according to JFL spokeswoman Chivonne Thomas

His proud mother Shainna Acosta named him Immanuel because she wanted a Biblical name that would remind us all of God’s goodness even in times of great difficulty. In Hebrew, Immanuel means “God with us.”

“I am thankful for the staff at JFL and my midwife for an excellent birth experience,” Acosta said. “I look forward to taking Immanuel home to meet his siblings. They are so excited to meet their new little brother.”

Thomas added that the St. Croix hospital was proud to participate in Acosta’s moment of joy.

“JFL is proud to celebrate the birth of Immanuel and has gifted this new family with gifts from the JFL team, including a travel system, diapers, wipes, blankets, toys, and clothing,” the attorney said. “We thank Ms. Acosta for trusting us with her birth experience. Congratulations Acosta family!”