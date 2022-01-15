At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas Man Shot Near Bordeaux Fire Station Monday Afternoon: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man hitched a ride to the hospital after realizing he was shot in the leg, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Bordeaux near the Fire Station following a report of shots fired and a man down at 5:46 p.m. Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers traveled to Schneider Regional Medical Center (SRMC) after learning a gunshot victim was transported via private vehicle, according to the VIPD.

“The male victim stated to the officers that he was in the area when he heard gunshots, then realized he was shot in the leg and caught a ride to the hospital,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim also stated he did not see who shot him and declined to give any further information.”

The unidentified victim was thought to be in his 20s, was treated for injuries “not thought to be life threatening.”

Detectives urge anyone with information about this shooting to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5608, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

