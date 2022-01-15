St. Thomas Man Shot Near Bordeaux Fire Station Monday Afternoon: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man hitched a ride to the hospital after realizing he was shot in the leg, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Bordeaux near the Fire Station following a report of shots fired and a man down at 5:46 p.m. Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers traveled to Schneider Regional Medical Center (SRMC) after learning a gunshot victim was transported via private vehicle, according to the VIPD.

“The male victim stated to the officers that he was in the area when he heard gunshots, then realized he was shot in the leg and caught a ride to the hospital,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim also stated he did not see who shot him and declined to give any further information.”

The unidentified victim was thought to be in his 20s, was treated for injuries “not thought to be life threatening.”

Detectives urge anyone with information about this shooting to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5608, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.