St. Thomas Man Turns To Machete, Rape When Told ‘No’ By Girlfriend: VIPD

CHARGED: Shamall Fleming, 30. of Estate Nazareth in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — When a St. Thomas man’s better half turned him down for sex, he turned to a machete and rape — to get what he wanted, authorities said.

Shamall Fleming, 30, of Estate Nazareth, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Friday and charged with first-degree rape-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim of this incident reported to police that Fleming threatened her with a machete and sexually assaulted her on January 7,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Fleming was jailed without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

St. Thomas/St. John/Water Island Chief of Police Barrington Thomas, Sr. decried the incident.

“We have no tolerance for incidents of domestic violence in our islands.” He continued, “No matter the relationship, if your partner says no, it is time to stop.” Chief Thomas encourages the community to report incidents of domestic violence by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

