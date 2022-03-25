At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Haitian National Gone Since Monday On St. Thomas Still Missing On Her Birthday Today

MISSING PERSON: Mikerlange Damier, 36, on St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police issued a missing poster for a Haitian national who has been missing for five days on St. Thomas.

Mikerlange Damier, 36, of Port-au-Prince, was last seen in Anna’s Retreat on Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Damier is described as a Black female who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black long pants, and a bonnet and jacket of unknown colors.

Damier turned 36 years old today. She was born on March 19, 1986, according to the VIPD.

Damier’s husband went to the police station at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday and reported her missing, according to police. He said he had last seen her Monday in the area of 404-107 Anna’s Retreat and had not heard from her since.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, ext. 5554, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449, or the anonymous tip service, CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

