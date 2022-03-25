Haitian National Gone Since Monday On St. Thomas Still Missing On Her Birthday Today

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police issued a missing poster for a Haitian national who has been missing for five days on St. Thomas.

Mikerlange Damier, 36, of Port-au-Prince, was last seen in Anna’s Retreat on Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Damier is described as a Black female who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black long pants, and a bonnet and jacket of unknown colors.

Damier turned 36 years old today. She was born on March 19, 1986, according to the VIPD.

Damier’s husband went to the police station at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday and reported her missing, according to police. He said he had last seen her Monday in the area of 404-107 Anna’s Retreat and had not heard from her since.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, ext. 5554, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449, or the anonymous tip service, CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.