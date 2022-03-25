St. Thomas Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend, Damaging Vehicle: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a St. Thomas man was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and damaging her vehicle.

Solomon Degallerie, 44, of St. Thomas, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Monday and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, destruction of property-domestic violence, and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The suspect assaulted the victim, a (female acquaintance) several times by striking her about her body and pulling her hair from her scalp which resulted in injuries to her face, neck, and head,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The suspect admitted to breaking the front right passenger side glass window on the victim’s vehicle which also caused injuries from the broken glass.”

No bail was set as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes. Degallerie was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the VIPD Domestic Violence Unit.

Domestic Violence is a crime, and the VIPD takes it seriously. If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger or if you are the victim and would like to make a complaint against the person, call 911 or 340-774-2211 on St. Thomas or 340-778-2211.St. Croix.

You can always visit your nearest police station and a Domestic Violence Unit detective will talk to you about all the options available to you.