VIPA Firefighters Give Rare Water Salute To Retiring American Airlines Pilot

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Port Authority’s firefighters at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport performed a water salute early this morning.

The VIPA ceremony was to bid farewell to American Airlines pilot Mark Sawicki in a rare honor for an individual person.

Mr. Sawiki is retiring after this American Airlines flight from St. Croix to Miami.

“We wish him all the best for his retirement and life’s new journeys,” VIPA said on Facebook today.

People on social media were enthusiastic about the tribute to Mr. Sawiki.

“As a career ARFF firefighter, I can think of no greater honor than performing these ceremonies!” John Cupell said on Facebook. “Well done VIPA crew and much deserved retirement Captain!”

“So emotional,” Glenda Lee Felix Ayala said. “Happy retirement Captain.”

“Thank you for your service,” Kathy Medoza said.

