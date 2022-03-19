Cunard Line’s Queen Mary II To Visit St. Thomas Tomorrow, VIPA Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Queen Mary II will pay a visit to St. Thomas tomorrow, VIPA said.

The ship will berth at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal in Crown Bay at 6 a.m. and depart at 6 p.m. , according to the Virgin Islands Port Authority.

“The USVI is open for business,” VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe said. “The territory’s merchants, taxi drivers, tour operators, restaurant owners, and all others connected directly and indirectly to the tourism industry are excited to welcome this additional cruise call to St. Thomas.”

The Queen Mary II is a transatlantic ocean liner operated by Cunard Line.

It has a passenger capacity of 2,695 passengers and 1,200 crew members.